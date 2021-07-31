Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$35.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

TSE:SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,364.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

