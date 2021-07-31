TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. TUI has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

