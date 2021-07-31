Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,097,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $373.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

