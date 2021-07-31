Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $525.00 at JMP Securities

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.40.

TYL opened at $492.64 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

