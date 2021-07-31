U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%.

Shares of SLCA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 997,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $750.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.25.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

