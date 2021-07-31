UBS Group AG Acquires 893 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.