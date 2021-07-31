UBS Group AG Acquires 9,407 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,834,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,361 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

