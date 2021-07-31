UBS Group AG Has $56,000 Stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) by 397.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NanoVibronix were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoVibronix by 56.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.15. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

