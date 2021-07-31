UBS Group AG Invests $63,000 in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLIN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

