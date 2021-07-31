UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNBS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period.

Shares of CNBS stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

