UBS Group AG Purchases New Position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS PBND opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.