UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,460.46. The firm has a market cap of £83.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.