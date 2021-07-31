UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.97 ($59.96).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

