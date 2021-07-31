UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $41,305.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

