Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.80. 642,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $188.18 and a 12-month high of $356.31.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.