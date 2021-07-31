Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.80. 642,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $188.18 and a 12-month high of $356.31.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.