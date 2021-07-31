Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,218.51 ($42.05). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,170 ($41.42), with a volume of 229,598 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,333.78. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

