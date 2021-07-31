Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,271. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

