uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.85). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

