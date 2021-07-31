United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Up 4.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 78,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,844,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 258.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 204,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 147,538 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 71.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 166.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

