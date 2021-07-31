Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UETMF opened at $21.10 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

