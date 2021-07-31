Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.29.

URBN opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,497.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.