US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04. US Foods has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.