Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $175.38 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

