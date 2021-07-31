Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Post were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

NYSE:POST opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

