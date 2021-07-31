Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.33 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Exelixis by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 356,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

