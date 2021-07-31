Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.45. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

