Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.99 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

