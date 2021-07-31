Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,300 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in APA were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

