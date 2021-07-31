Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report sales of $188.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.55 million to $205.10 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $77.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

MTN opened at $305.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.90. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $185.62 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.