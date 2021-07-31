Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.07. 81,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,581. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.68.

