Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

