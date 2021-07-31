Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

