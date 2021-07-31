Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on August 5th

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,630. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

