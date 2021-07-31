Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Increased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,894,000 after acquiring an additional 222,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.