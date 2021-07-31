Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.