Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.26. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

