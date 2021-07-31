Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.