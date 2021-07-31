Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Research Coverage Started at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

VCM stock opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.48 million and a PE ratio of -127.60.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.00%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

