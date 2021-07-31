Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 458,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.