Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 92,554 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.44 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

