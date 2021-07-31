Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,057 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

