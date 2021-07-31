Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,476 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

