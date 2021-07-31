Verition Fund Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.