Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,205 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $101.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

