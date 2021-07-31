Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 212,902 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 89.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,902 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWND opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

