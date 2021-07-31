Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 55.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 523,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE UA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

