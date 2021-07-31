Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $323.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $261.00 to $323.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

