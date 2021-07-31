Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE VRT opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

