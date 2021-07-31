VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.65. VictoryShares Protect America ETF shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 1,075 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Get VictoryShares Protect America ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Protect America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Protect America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.