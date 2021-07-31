Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $205.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

